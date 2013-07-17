CHART: MLB All-Star Game Shows How Silly It Is That NBA Forces Kids To Go To College

While the NBA continues to keep high school kids out of their draft, this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star game shows that kids drafted out of high school can have very successful careers.



Of the 77 players that have been named to this year’s All-Star teams (including replacements and players that will not play) 26 (33.8%) were drafted out of high school. That is the same number of players that were drafted out of a 4-year college.

That number goes up even higher if we include the international free agents that are not subjected to the draft. Most of those players did not attend college and many were signed by MLB teams before graduating high school.

Now that the NBA has a developmental league, it seems sillier than ever that players are forced to go to college for one year before turning pro. Here is a breakdown of this year’s All-Star game rosters based on data collected by MinorLeagueBall.com…

