SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Coach K Is One Win Away From Breaking Bobby Knight's Record

When Duke takes the floor tonight against Michigan State, Mike Krzyzewski will have chance to notch win number 903, breaking Bobby Knight’s record for most career wins.



It seems only fitting that Coach K will soon hold the record. Krzyzewski played for Knight at West Point and later was an assistant coach under Knight at Indiana for one season. And there is also the perception that Duke and Coach Krzyzewski play college basketball “the right way,” while Knight is often looked at as a black mark on the sport.

Krzyzewski will also break the record in just his 37th season as a head coach. Meanwhile, it took Knight 42 years to reach 902.

Here is the yearlly progression for each coach…

Data via Sports-Reference.com

