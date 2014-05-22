CHART: Miguel Cabrera's Career Looks Incredibly Similar To Hank Aaron

Miguel Cabrera is the two-time reigning American League MVP and arguably the best hitter in baseball. If we look at his career statistics he is starting to look an awful lot like Hank Aaron, a player many consider one of the best in baseball history.

Both players began their careers at age 20. Cabrera has had 7.306 plate appearances in his career and is hitting .320 with 371 home runs and a .567 slugging percentage. Through the same number of plate appearances, Aaron was hitting .320 with 372 home runs and a .567 slugging percentage according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Aaron is still considered by many to be the true home run champ. If Cabrera can keep up this pace, he could challenge Aaron’s mark of 755 career home runs. Here is how both stack up through their age-31 season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.