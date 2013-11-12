CHART: Middle-Aged Australians Are Now The Biggest Soft Drink Consumers As Younger Age Groups Go Healthy

Middle-aged Australians have become the nation’s biggest soft drink consumers as younger age groups become more health-conscious, Roy Morgan Research reports.

According to market research released this week, soft drink consumption has fallen from 56% in 2009 to 50% this year, with consumption rates falling in the under-35 age groups, but rising slightly among older Australians.

From the report:

Roy Morgan’s group account manager of consumer products, Angela Smith, said soft drink consumers were more likely to belong in families living in the outer suburbs earning above average income, or low-income, skilled workers living in cities or towns.

“As Australians become increasingly health conscious, we are seeing the number of soft drink consumers decrease,” she said.

“Those under 35 are more likely now to drink none or less, while heavier consumption appears to be entrenched among those over 35.

“Soft drink distributors and marketers will need to gain a better understanding of their new target market in order to stay competitive.”

There’s more in Roy Morgan’s report.

