CHART: Michael Vick To Pass $US100 Million In Career Earnings

Michael Vick has signed a 1-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $US5.0 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Vick needs to earn just half of that contract in order to surpass $US100.0 million in his career. Not bad for a guy who missed two seasons while serving a prison sentence and has won just two playoff games.

In fact, Vick’s earnings compare quite favourably to Drew Brees, who was drafted the same year as Vick (2001). It wasn’t until 2012, when Brees signed his 5-year, $US100 million extension, that he finally surpassed Vick in career earnings.

