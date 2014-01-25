CHART: One Stat That Shows The Heat Are Just Coasting Through The Regular Season

It is hard to say the Miami Heat are “tanking” the regular season with a record of 31-12. But many people believe the Heat are not giving 100% and there is evidence that may prove them right.

So far this season the Heat’s “Big Three” (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh) have combined to play just 101.8 minutes per game. Despite a weak bench and numerous injuries, that is actually down nearly 4% from last season (105.8 minutes) and down more than 9% since their first season together (112.3).

In fact, both James (37.1) and Bosh (31.2) are playing a career-low minutes per game, while Wade is playing the second-fewest minutes per game (33.3) in his career. The reduced roles will likely cost the Heat the top-seed in the East and home court advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals. But the extra rest may come in handy when it matters most.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.