CHART: Merion Has Been Tough, But No Tougher Than Most US Opens

Even with the bad weather, the mud, and some golfers being forced to finish their first round on Friday, Merion Golf Club is playing like a typical U.S. Open.



After the first round of play, only five players were under par, led by Phil Mickelson, who posted a 3-under 67. In the previous 11 Opens, the first round averaged 11 players under par. However, four of those rounds had six or fewer.

Also, with an average score of 4.3 strokes over par, the first round was just another typically tough U.S. Open round of golf. In fact, the previous 11 tournaments averaged 4.3 strokes over par for the first round…

Data via Yahoo! Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.