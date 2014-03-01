Marketers Really Don't Care About Tumblr

Remember when Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer made a big splash and acquired Tumblr? The idea was that Tumblr had a large, young, growing audience. Yahoo, with its ad sales expertise would be able monetise that audience.

Well, this is a somewhat depressing chart for Mayer and Tumblr, from Statista.

A survey of marketers by Social Bakers said Tumblr was the least important social property for marketing. Even lower than Google+. This means Yahoo is going to have to put in a lot of work to turn Tumblr into a big revenue generating property.

