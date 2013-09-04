CHART OF THE DAY: The State Of The World Economy

Earlier, we presented a big run-down of the state of the world economy showing how countries have been performing of late according to their newly released August purchasing managers index (PMI) reports.

Deutsche Bank just published a chart that captures all of that in a single image.

Any country above the dotted line is improving at an accelerating pace.

As you can see, the developed economies are trouncing the developing ones.

This also happened to be echoed this morning by the OECD, which revised its year-end GDP projections for almost all major European economies upward.

Here are four key takeaways from Deutsche Bank:

“Positive momentum with data on an improving trajectory across key economic regions, except EM”

“EM: data weakness due to country-specific structural challenges and liquidity concerns driven by Fed tapering speculation”

“Eurozone: positive Q2 growth marked an end to the longest recession in region’s history”

“China: slowdown fears reduced on the back of improving recent data”

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.