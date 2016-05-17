CHART: Malcolm Turnbull's smashing Bill Shorten on media mentions so far

Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten shake hands before the first debate of the election campaign. Mick Tsikas – Pool/Getty Images

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is well ahead of Labor leader Bill Shorten in terms of share of voice of news coverage in the first week of the campaign, according to analysis by monitoring group Meltwater.

Turnbull had 57.4% of the mentions between May 9 and 15 in the mainstream Australian media in relation to the July 2 federal election.

This share of voice doesn’t take into account whether the reports portrayed the leaders in a positive or negative light. Turnbull was mentioned 9338 times in the mainstream media to Bill Shorten’s 4795, as this chart shows:

Source: Meltwater

On social media, the difference was even greater. Malcolm Turnbull was mentioned 8966 times in relation to the election, or almost 80%, to Bill Shorten’s 1692, or 15%.

But when it comes to the parties, the ALP (46.82%) is ahead of the Liberal Party (30.7%) in the number of mainstream news articles mentioning the parties:

Source: Meltwater

Meltwater tracks election coverage from major Australian online national, metropolitan and regional publications as well as online only news sites. It also listens to and analyses conversations across social media platforms in Australia, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

