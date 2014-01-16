CHART: One Of English Soccer's Most Hated Players Is About To Destroy The Goals Record

Luis Suarez, who has been banned from matches for racially abusing and biting opponents, is now having one of the best seasons in Premier League history and is on pace to destroy the league’s record for goals in a season.

Despite missing the first five matches of the season while serving his latest ban for biting an opponent, Suarez has scored 22 goals in 16 matches, including one incredible stretch where he scored 10 goals in four matches.

If Suarez maintains his current pace of 1.4 goals per match, he will finish the season with 45 goals, obliterating the current Premier League record of 34 goals, set by Andy Cole in 1993-94 and equaled by Alan Shearer in 1994-95. Both of those players played 42-game schedules, while teams play just 38 games now. Here is a game-by-game look at how Suarez compares to Shearer’s and Cole’s record-setting seasons.

Data via Footballzz.com

