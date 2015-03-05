Los Angeles and Boston are the new kings of sports championships

The New England Patriots Super Bowl win was the ninth for the city of Boston in the five major North American sports leagues (National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer), since 2000. But Boston is still five titles behind Los Angeles.

When the L.A. Galaxy lifted their fifth MLS Cup in December, it was the 14th title for the Los Angeles area in the last 15 years.

In all, Los Angeles and Boston have combined for 31% (23 of 75) of all championships since 2000 while 17 different cities can lay claim to at least two titles during the same stretch.

