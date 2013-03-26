CHART OF THE DAY: 40 Years Of Long-Term US Dollar Cycles

One of the hottest stories in the global financial markets is the comeback of the U.S. dollar.



In its latest “House View” presentation, Deutsche Bank includes this chart the shows how dollar cycles have historically lasted around six to 10 years.

“We expect the USD has now entered a sustained multi year uptrend,” writes the analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.