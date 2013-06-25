CHART: LeBron James Is Already Halfway to Michael Jordan's 22 Career Trophies

LeBron James added to his trophy case this postseason with his fourth MVP award, his second NBA Finals MVP award, and his second championship trophy.



Add those to his Rookie-of-the-Year trophy and two All-Star game MVP trophies, and he now has 11 trophies. Only six players in the NBA history have won more trophies*.

Of course, recent players have a distinct advantage when it comes to trophies as the Defensive Player of the Year award has only been around since 1982-83 and the NBA didn’t start naming Finals MVPs until 1968-69. Bill Russell won his final championship during the 1968-69 season and it is safe to say he would probably have 10-15 more trophies if both of those awards were available in his day.

Still, LeBron is only 28, and there is a good chance he will be in the top 3-4 by the end of next season…

* Min. one MVP award; Trophies include MVP, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, Championships, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.