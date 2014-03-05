CHART: Despite Recent Surge, LeBron James Still Trails Kevin Durant In MVP Race

Despite the recent surge by LeBron James as the Miami Heat gear up for the playoffs, Kevin Durant has still been the more valuable player this season and it is not really that close.

If we look at each player’s total Game Score this season, a statistic via Basketball-Reference.com that looks at a player’s all-around contribution each game, we see that Durant has a significant lead over James. Through 60 games, Durant’s average Game Score is 24.9 while James is averaging 23.2 per game.

James has improved in recent weeks, thanks in large part to his 61-point performance against the Bobcats, with an average Game Score of 25.4 in his last 20 games. But Durant has also improved down the stretch, averaging 26.7 in his last 20 games. Unless James starts scoring 50 points every night, the MVP award is Durant’s to lose.

