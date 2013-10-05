CHART: LeBron James Is Already About To Catch Michael Jordan In Career Earnings

While people will continue to debate whether or not LeBron James is a better basketball player than Michael Jordan, one area where it is not even close is career earnings.

James, who will turn 29 in December, will up his career earnings to $US129.2 million by the end of this upcoming season. Jordan had made just $US16.8 million through his age-29 season (data via Spotrac.com).

If we adjust Jordan’s career earnings for inflation, he made $US141.7 million in his career. That is only slightly more than the inflation-adjusted 136.9 million James has made in his career. Of course, with today’s salary restrictions, James is unlikely to ever make what Jordan made at his peak. In the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons combined, Jordan made $US63.2 million, which translates to $US91.5 million in 2013 dollars…

