CHART: LeBron James Makes More In Endorsements Than Top 10 MLB Players Combined

Thanks to the NBA’s salary cap, LeBron James is only the eighth highest-paid player in the NBA. But what he loses on the court, he more than makes up for off the court.

According to Forbes.com, James made $US42 million in endorsement deals last year, the most for any NBA player and considerably higher than his 2013-14 salary of $US19.1 million. In fact, LeBron makes more in endorsements than the top 10 Major League Baseball players combined ($30 million).

In all, the top 10 NBA players made $US155 million in endorsements in 2013, easily outdistancing the other major North American sports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.