CHART: If LeBron James Returns To Cleveland It Will Have A Huge Impact On Fans' Wallets

It’s no secret that LeBron James is a force in the NBA both on and off the court. But it may be surprising just how much of an impact his free agency decision can have on what it will cost fans of the Cavs and the Heat to attend games.

In LeBron’s last season in Cleveland, the average ticket to a Cavs game was $US55.95, just $US2.60 less than the average ticket in Miami and $US7.05 more than the NBA average according to data obtained by Team Marketing Report and statistics.

Since LeBron moved to South Beach, Cavs tickets have actually dropped 22.6% while Heat tickets have increased 33.7% and are now the third-most expensive ticket in the NBA ($78.30). During that same time period, the average ticket in the NBA has gone up just 7.4%.

