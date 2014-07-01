CHART: The US National Team Is Coached By One Of The Greatest Scorers In World Cup History

Before he was the head coach and leading the U.S. national team into the knockout stage at this year’s World Cup, Jurgen Klinsmann was pretty decent goal scorer on the soccer world’s biggest stage, scoring 11 goals in three World Cups for Germany.

While Klinsmann is tied for the sixth-most goals scored, he is not even one of the top two scoring players from Germany. Miroslav Klose, who scored his 15th career World Cup goal earlier in this tournament is tied with Brazil’s Ronaldo for the most all-time.

Meanwhile, if Klose’s teammate, Thomas Mueller, can score one more goal, he will become the 13th player to score ten career goals at the World Cup.

Here is Klinsmann after scoring one of his goals at the 1994 World Cup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.