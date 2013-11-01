CHART: Kobe Bryant And Derek Jeter Have Remarkably Similar Career Earnings

Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant have had remarkably similar careers both on and off the court and field.

Both players began their career in 1996 and have won multiple championships while playing their entire career with one franchise. Now, 17 years later, they are also the biggest stars in their respective sports who are in the twilight of their career.

On top of those similarities, both players have similar career earnings as both will eclipse $US265 million in 2014. While Jeter’s annual salary peaked in 2010 when he made $US21 million, Kobe will make $US30.5 million this year, the highest salary of his career. Still, considering the different salary restrictions in the two sports, the similarity is quite remarkable…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com, Basketball-Reference.com, and BaseballProspectus.com

