CHART: Kevin Durant Is The NBA's Premier Scorer

Kevin Durant scored 41 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, including the game-winner with just two seconds remaining.

This game was Durant’s 11th straight with at least 30 points and the sixth time this season Durant has topped 40 points in a single game. No other player has more than two 40-point games this season. Durant also has 29 40-point games over the last five seasons, five more than any other player.

Durant is averaging 31.3 points per game, and is on pace to lead the league for the fourth time in the last five years. With Kobe Bryant starting to show the wear and tear of 18 seasons it is clear that Durant is now the best scorer in the NBA and is the leading candidate to win his first MVP.

