SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why Jeremy Lin Is For Real

Over at the New York Times, Nate Silver took a look at Jeremy Lin’s recent streak in which he scored 20+ points, had 6+ assists, and shot at least 50% in four straight games. Silver showed that since the 1985-86 season, only 41 players have had such a streak, and the list is a who’s who of NBA greats.



Below is a more contemporary look at the same list.

Since the 2000-01 season, only 13 players have had a similar streak of at least four games. And only one player (Dwyane Wade) had a streak longer than five games (his went 6). Also, only six players have had more than one such streak, and Lin accomplished his in his first four games in which he received significant playing time.

Here is a look at all the players since the 2000-01 season with streaks of at least 20 points, 6 assists, and 50% shooting, along with the number of times each player achieved the feat. Lin is in some pretty good company…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.