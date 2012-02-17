SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Jeremy Lin Is Causing Knicks Ticket Prices To Skyrocket

We have already seen what Jeremy Lin’s popularity means on a world-wide scale. But there has also been a huge impact at the local level. And one of those factors is the cost of going to see the Knicks play.



Courtesy of SeatGeek.com, is a look at how prices for last night’s game between the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings on the secondary-market changed over the last week. In the six days leading up to the game, prices rose 245%.

So if you were hoping to see the Lincredible Circus, it is going to cost ya…

Photo: Seat Geek

