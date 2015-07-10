Jeb Bush's mind-blowing fundraising haul in 1 chart

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) nascent campaign said Thursday that it had raised an eye-popping $US11.4 million in the first 16 days he was official candidate for president.

On top of that, the super PAC supporting Bush’s run for president, Right to Rise PAC, said it had hit its goal of raising $US100 million through the first half of the year. Charlie Spies, the PAC’s treasurer and general counsel, said it had raised more than $US103 million from Jan. 6 to June 30.

The numbers make Bush’s campaign by far the best-funded of any presidential candidates — even Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton. Clinton’s campaign raised $US45 million in her first 81 days as a candidate, according to her campaign. But outside groups supporting her have raised only about $US24.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s a look at how they fare head to head. Combining the totals from the campaigns and outside groups supporting the candidates, the Bush corner has raised about $US114 million, compared with just less than $US70 million for Clinton.

In his 16 days as an official candidate, meanwhile, Bush raised approximately $US760,000 per day. Clinton has raised about $US555,555 each day.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.