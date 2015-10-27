CHART: It was a snooze-fest for Australia's stock market today

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If you were thinking it was a boring session for the ASX 200 today you’re not alone. It was a snooze-fest with Australia’s benchmark stock index closing the day down a miniscule 0.03%.

No only did it finish close to flat, at 16.1 points it recorded the smallest intraday trading range since August 27, 2014.

So to recap: it did next to nothing.

Hopefully there’ll be more for investors to chew on tomorrow, something that won’t be hard to achieve given the low bar set today.

