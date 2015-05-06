CHART: Iron ore looks set to break the $60 mark

Spot iron ore may climb above $US60 a tonne this evening.

The September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange are currently up 2.7% at 442 yuan, taking gains from early April to 20%.

The chart below, courtesy of Eamonn Sheridan of Forexlive, reflects the recent price action:

Having settled at $US59.10 overnight, if the gains in futures are sustained, there’s a strong possibility the spot price will carry a six-handle come later on this evening.

