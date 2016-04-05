CHART: Iron ore exports from Port Hedland hit a record high last month

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Exports from Port Hedland — Australia’s largest iron ore loading terminal — hit a record high last month according to data released by the Pilbara Ports Authority on Tuesday.

Over the month exports rose by 8% to 39.534 million tonnes, surpassing the previous monthly record of 39.41 million tonnes shipped in September 2015.

The increase took the amount of ore shipped over the past 12 months to 447 million tonnes, also a record high.

Exports to China jumped by 16.8% to 32.59 million tonnes, largely as a result of the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday held in early February this year. From 12 months earlier exports rose by a smaller 4.3%.

Here’s the chart looking at the evolution in iron ore exports from Port Hedland.

