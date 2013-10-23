CHART: Internet Faults Are Becoming A Bigger Headache For Australian Telcos

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Customer service, or a lack it, is still the big problem with telecommunication companies.

More than half the 158,652 complaints lodged with the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman in 2012-13 were customer service related.

However, overall complaints are at a five year low, down more than 18 per cent on the previous year.

Against the overall trend, extreme weather events contributed to more complaints about:

Internet faults, up 18.3 per cent to 18,963

Landline faults, 19.1 per cent to 9,553

Delays in new internet connections, up 58 per cent to 4,710 and

Delays in new landline connections, up 40 per cent to 3,743 .

