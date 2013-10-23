CHART: Internet Faults Are Becoming A Bigger Headache For Australian Telcos

Customer service, or a lack it, is still the big problem with telecommunication companies.
More than half the 158,652 complaints lodged with the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman in 2012-13 were customer service related.
However, overall complaints are at a five year low, down more than 18 per cent on the previous year.
Against the overall trend, extreme weather events contributed to more complaints about:
- Internet faults, up 18.3 per cent to 18,963
- Landline faults, 19.1 per cent to 9,553
- Delays in new internet connections, up 58 per cent to 4,710 and
- Delays in new landline connections, up 40 per cent to 3,743
.
