SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The International Origins Of NFL Players

Of the four major North American professional sports leagues, the NFL is the most American. Based on data at Pro-Football-Reference.com, 96.5 per cent of active players in the NFL were born in the United States.



But despite the overwhelming dominance by Americans, there are still another 30 countries represented in the NFL. Germany, Canada, and American Samoa lead the way with seven players each. Of course, most of the German players are likely American citizens born on military bases, American Samoans are American Nationals, and Canada is just North Minnesota.

Still, there are 27 other countries represented by at least one player in the NFL…Here is the breakdown of foreign-born NFL players…

