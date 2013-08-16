CHART: Interest In Johnny Manziel Is Starting To Reach Tebowmania Levels

We may never know if Johnny Manziel was paid to sign memorabilia for autograph brokers, but one thing we do know is that interest in Johnny Football is reaching Tim Tebow-like levels.

The chart below is a look at the Google Search volume for “Tim Tebow” and “Johnny Manziel.” Tebowmania reached its peak in January, 2012 when Tebow led the Denver Broncos to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That point is set to 100, and all other points are scaled in relation to that day.

While interest in Manziel is nowhere near those levels, we do see that during last season’s Heisman Trophy run and in recent weeks, Manzielmania is reaching peaks similar to other Tebow peaks…

