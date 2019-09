Daily Instagram users has surpassed daily Twitter users in the U.S., according to comScore’s Mobile Metrix, which tracks app and web usage through a metered panel of users,



Instagram usage has exploded since March. It really kinked higher in May, which is a month after it was launched on Android and Facebook acquired it.

