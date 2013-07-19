CHART: In Sports Television There Is The NFL And There Is Everything Else

Cork Gaines

There have been 11 NFL games played in 2013 and 10 of them rank as the 10 most-watched sporting events this year based on data collected by SportsMediaWatch.com.

The NFL would have made a clean sweep if not for the BCS Championship game and game seven of the NBA Finals. Both of those games barely out-rated the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Bengals and Texans.

After the NFL playoffs you can see a pattern in the chart below. Championship games will typically draw an audience of 23-26 million viewers. After those games, there is a drop-off to the next group of big games which typically draw 14-17 million viewers…

NFL TV Ratings

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.