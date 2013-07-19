CHART: In Sports Television There Is The NFL And There Is Everything Else

There have been 11 NFL games played in 2013 and 10 of them rank as the 10 most-watched sporting events this year based on data collected by SportsMediaWatch.com.



The NFL would have made a clean sweep if not for the BCS Championship game and game seven of the NBA Finals. Both of those games barely out-rated the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Bengals and Texans.

After the NFL playoffs you can see a pattern in the chart below. Championship games will typically draw an audience of 23-26 million viewers. After those games, there is a drop-off to the next group of big games which typically draw 14-17 million viewers…

