CHART: In Scoring-Happy NFL, These 14 Teams Spend More Money On Defensive Players

The NFL has become an offence-happy league in recent years. But that hasn’t stopped a number of teams from investing more money on the defensive side of the ball in an effort to keep the other teams out of the endzone.

The chart below takes a look at each team’s payroll this season and compares the amount of money they spend on offensive players as compared to defensive players. The chart is based on data obtained by TheGuardian.com.

No team has a more lopsided payroll than the Eagles who have $US73.7 million devoted to the offence and just $US42.3 million tied up in the defence, a difference of $US31.4 million. At the other end, the Bengals spent $US22.2 million less on offence ($45.8M) as compared to their defence ($68.0M). In all, 18 teams spent more money on offence and 14 teams spent more this season on defensive players…

