CHART: Immigrants From These Countries Say They Are The Targets Of Discrimination In Australia

From the report Mapping Social Cohesion 2013: Recent Arrivals by the Scanlon Foundation.

New arrivals to Australia from the China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia report the highest levels of discrimination amongst new arrivals to the country, according to a new study.

Overall, immigrants report high levels of discrimination on the basis of their skin colour, ethnic origin or religion, according to the study by the Scanlon Foundation, which promotes social cohesion in Australia.

Between 2000 and 2010, 22% of English speaking immigrants and 41% with a non-English speaking background felt discriminated against compared to a national average of 16%.

Recently arrived immigrants also do not find Australian people to be caring, friendly, or hospitable – a finding in contrast with those of earlier surveys.

However, immigrants on the whole are satisfied (43%) with their financial circumstances and 70% agree with the proposition that in Australia “in the long run, hard work brings a better life”.

The number of immigrants from India and China has increased markedly in recent years.

Over the four years to June 2012, there were a total of 112,300 permanent arrivals from China and Hong Kong, 104,000 from the UK, 99,700 from India and 99,600 from New Zealand.

The Scanlon Foundation surveyed 2,324 immigrants for its report, Mapping Social Cohesion 2013: Recent Arrivals.

