CHART: If you've got a Netflix subscription you're less likely to use any other video streaming service

Frank Underwood from House of Cards on Netflix Australia. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

If you use video-on-demand services Stan or Presto you’re more likely to take on a second subscription, a new Citi report shows.

Looking into the staggering growth of video-on-demand streaming services in Australia, especially since Netflix launched Down Under in late March, Citi media analyst Justin Diddams has found there is a low percentage of crossover with other platforms amongst Netflix users.

“Looking at overlap of SVOD households we find more than half the users that are paying for Stan and/or Presto also have a subscription to another service,” Diddams said.

“However, the majority of Netflix subscribers only have a single subscription, with low percentage of cross over with other platforms Stan/Presto. It suggests most households are happy with one platform (that’s Netflix at this stage).”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.