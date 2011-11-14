INFOGRAPHIC: Can Your Email Address Indicate Your Credit Rating?

Credit scores correlate with many things you wouldn’t expect. The other day we wrote about a study that revealed jerks get higher credit scores more than nice guys, we’ve found that those from the Dakotas and Wisconsin tend to earn more points than those in Texas and Nevada.



Credit Karma, a personal finance site, examined the credit scores of 20,000 people and compared it with their email address domain names. The average score follows in this order: BellSouth (694), Comcast (687), Gmail (681), MSN (665), AOL (660), Hotmail (660) and Yahoo (640).

Check out the full breakdown below:

