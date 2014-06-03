CHART: How Top Retailers' Mobile Sites Perform

It currently takes about 10.2 seconds on average to fully load the homepage of a mobile commerce website, according to data from mobile web measurement firm Keynote, compiled by BI Intelligence. The firm measured the mobile web performance (using a mix of connection speeds) of 30 top retailers in the U.S. for the week ending May 11th.

Sears had the fastest loading mobile site among the group of retailers studied. Its mobile homepage loaded in a blazing fast 2.25 seconds on average. However, it also had the fewest number of elements (such as images, banners, and navigation menus) to load.

J.C. Penney's mobile site loaded in 6.56 seconds on average, which is pretty fast considering its homepage contained 38 different elements.

‘s mobile site loaded in 6.56 seconds on average, which is pretty fast considering its homepage contained 38 different elements. Amazon‘s mobile homepage contained 113 different elements (more than any other site measured), causing its mobile site to underperform the industry benchmark, clocking in at an average load time of 14.4 seconds.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

