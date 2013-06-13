CHART: How The NHL Has Evolved Since The 'Original Six'

When they drop the puck tonight for game one between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins, it will mark the first time since 1970 that two members of the “Original Six” have met in the Stanley Cup Finals.



As you can see in the chart below, the moniker “Original Six” is a bit of a misnomer. It actually refers to a 25-year period in which the number of teams in the NHL remained unchanged.

In 1967-68, six new teams were added to the “Original Six” as the NHL had its first significant expansion.

In the 46 years since the “Original Six,” the NHL has grown to 30 teams. And almost all of the expansion has occurred south of the American-Canadian border. After a long period in which approximately one-third of the leaguer consisted of Canadian-based teams, it is now currently 23% (7 of 30)…

Data via Hockey-Reference.com

