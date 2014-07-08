CHART: How The CEO's Pay At One Of Australia's Biggest Banks Compares To Average Earnings Over The Last Decade

This chart demonstrates the growing gap between ordinary earnings and senior executives by tracking the pay of the CEO of the National Australia Bank since 2000 compared with average weekly earnings.

The chart was produced for an Australia Institute study, Income and wealth inequality in Australia, and starts both pay packets at 100 in the year 2000. Weekly earnings have had a gradual rise but the CEO pay jumped higher quickly.

Executive pay has increased by 250% between 1993 and 2007.

One analysis shows that in 1993, a company CEO earned 15 times as much as the average full-time worker.

But by 2007 the gap between executives and the average wage widened by a factor of 250.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.