CHART: How much MPs are spending on office fit-outs

Global software company Qlik recently compiled this interactive graph looking at the expenses of some of Australia’s MPs:

According to data compiled on MP expenditure from January 1 to June 30 2015, you can see office fit-outs made up a surprising bulk of expenses for many MPs, especially those with the highest total expenditure.

Leading the way was deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce who has spent around $635,300 on offices, followed by former deputy leader of the Australian Greens Adam Bandt with $317,000 as well as Liberal MP Michael Keenan who has spent $285,670 on fit-outs.

Joyce primarily spent the money on two new offices in Tenterfield and Armidale in the electoral division of New England last year.

Overall, the top 10 MPs based on total expenditure spent around $2.07 million on office fit-outs.

The graph also shows that office facilities and overseas travel made up a huge part of MP expenditure.

