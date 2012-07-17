SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Michael Phelps Is Closing In All-Time Olympic Medals Record

Cork Gaines
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Michael Phelps already holds the record for most gold medals (14) in Olympics history. But with 16 medals overall, Phelps still needs three more medals to become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Here are the six summer Olympians that have won at least 13 medals. Of those just missing the cut are Data Torres (12 medals), Mark Spitz (11), Matt Biondi (11), and Carl Lewis (10).

Summer Olympics Medals

Data via International Olympic Committee

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.