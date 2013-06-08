Most Baseball Draft Picks Will Still Be In The Minors Four Years From Now

The Major League Baseball draft is currently underway and like other sports, baseball fans are giddy in anticipation of the players being picked. But unlike the other sports, it is going to be a long time before we see most of these players in the big leagues. And that is if they make it all.



Below is a look at the percentage of first and second rounders that have reached the big leagues from each of the last 13 drafts. What we see is a steady trend that tells us how long it will take most players to be promoted.

After three years, we will probably only see about 15% of this year’s draftees in the big leagues. And for most players, it will take 4-6 years to make it to the highest level.

We also see the percentage plateau after about seven years. By that point, approximately two-thirds of players drafted in the first round will have made it to the big leagues. But if a player has not made it by then, it is unlikely that they will ever make it…



Data via TheBaseballCube.com

