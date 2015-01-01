How Jim Harbaugh's Salary At Michigan Compares To Other Top Coaches

Jim Harbaugh will likely be the second-highest-paid coach in college football next year taking home $US7.0 million, trailing only Nick Saban of the University of Alabama ($US7.2 million).

Harbaugh’s first-year pay will include $US5 million in salary and a $US2 million signing bonus according to the Detroit Free Press. That’s not chump-change, but it is also easier for a school like Michigan with a huge athletic department budget.

If we consider how much of a school’s entire athletic department revenue goes to pay the head football coach, Harbaugh’s salary would have ranked fourth this year at 5.2%, just ahead of Saban at 4.7%.

Of the 20 highest-paid coaches in college football this season, no school allocated a higher percentage of their revenue to the football coach’s salary than Michigan State with 6.5% of the money they made in 2013 going to Mark Dantonio’s $US5.6 million salary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.