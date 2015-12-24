CHART: How individual sectors in the ASX 200 performed in 2015

David Scutt

Here’s how each sector in Australia’s ASX 200 has performed so far in 2015.

The broader index has fallen 3.92%, although this masks a considerable divergence in performance from its internal components.

Utilities have been the standout performer, adding 15.6%, with healthcare, consumer discretionary and REITS coming in second, third and fourth respectively at 11.1%, 10.4% and 9.7% respectively.

Financials, the largest weighting in the index, is currently down 2.4% year to date.

Following steep declines in commodity prices in 2015, energy and materials are the two worst performing sectors, losing 33.3% and 19.9% respectively.

While it does not feature on the chart, the All Ordinaries gold index has risen 29.2%, outpacing gains across all other sectors.

