CHART: How individual sectors in the ASX 200 performed in 2015

Here’s how each sector in Australia’s ASX 200 has performed so far in 2015.

The broader index has fallen 3.92%, although this masks a considerable divergence in performance from its internal components.

Utilities have been the standout performer, adding 15.6%, with healthcare, consumer discretionary and REITS coming in second, third and fourth respectively at 11.1%, 10.4% and 9.7% respectively.

Financials, the largest weighting in the index, is currently down 2.4% year to date.

Following steep declines in commodity prices in 2015, energy and materials are the two worst performing sectors, losing 33.3% and 19.9% respectively.

While it does not feature on the chart, the All Ordinaries gold index has risen 29.2%, outpacing gains across all other sectors.

