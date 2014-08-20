CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How Google's Stock Has Changed Over The Last Decade

Can you believe it? Just 10 years ago Tuesday, Google hit the stock market for the first time, trading on the NASDAQ as “GOOG.” Shares first traded at $US85 (or roughly $US50, when adjusted for splits and dividends), but much has changed in 10 years.

According to Google’s company data from Yahoo Finance, which was charted for us by Statista, Google’s stock has spent the last decade climbing, slipping, and then climbing again, to reach nearly $US600 a share — a 1,293% jump from its IPO, according to the Bespoke Investment Group.

That one drop you see? That happened in late summer/early fall 2008, right after earnings for Google’s second fiscal quarter missed Wall Street’s expectations; then-CEO Eric Schmidt cited a slowdown in hiring and a “challenging” economy.

