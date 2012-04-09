SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: A Look At How Bubba Watson Won The Masters

Below is a look at a hole-by-hole breakdown of how Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, and Louis Oosthuizen fared on Sunday at Augusta National.



The turning point came on holes 13 through 16. Oosthuizen was two shots better than both Watson and Mickelson after 12 holes. But while Oosthuizen and Mickelson both went birdie-par-birdie-par, Watson went birdie-birdie-birdie, and oh yeah, birdie.

That pulled Watson into a tie with Oosthuizen. And as they say, the rest was history.

