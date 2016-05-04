CHART: How Australia will reduce company tax rate to 25% over a decade

The Coalition government’s plan to bring the corporate tax rate down to 25% from 30% will take ten years.

Smaller and smaller rates will apply to small business over years while at the same time expanding the definition of what is a small business, bring lower tax to more.

This chart shows the progression to 2026-27:

The first to benefit will be small businesses with turnover of less than $10 million. For them the tax rate goes to 27.5%, a further cut from last year’s new small business rate of 28.5%.

The $10 million threshold is a significant increase on the current level of $2 million.

Treasurer Scott Morrison says this will deliver a lower tax rate for 870,000 companies employing 3.4 million workers.

Over ten years the tax rate for all companies will fall to 25%.

“This will make Australian companies more internationally competitive in a tough global market place,” Morrison says.

“This means higher living standards for Australians and an expected permanent increase in the size of the economy of just over 1% in the long term.”

Below are the further benefits, applying from July, for those companies with a turnover of less than $10 million a year. Most of these applied to small businesses turning over $2 million a year previously.

Immediate tax deductibility for asset purchases costing less than $20,000.

Simplified trading stock rules, giving them the option to avoid end of year stocktake if the value of their stock has changed by less than $5,000.

A simplified method of paying PAYG tax instalments calculated by the ATO, which removes the risk of under or over estimating PAYG instalments and the resulting penalties.

Other tax concessions currently available to small businesses, such as fringe benefits tax (FBT).

A trial of simpler business activity statements (BAS), reducing GST compliance costs.

