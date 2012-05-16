CHART: US Housing Starts Are Still Way Below Average

Ben Duronio

U.S. housing starts were released this morning, and the number jumped to 717K. This was way above the 685K economists were looking for.

However, the number is still well below pre-crisis levels and the long-term average.

Below is a chart looking at housing starts going back to 1959, courtesy of Scott Barber at Thomson Reuters Datastream.

chart

Photo: Thomson Reuters

