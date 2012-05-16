CHART: US Housing Starts Are Still Way Below Average

U.S. housing starts were released this morning, and the number jumped to 717K. This was way above the 685K economists were looking for.



However, the number is still well below pre-crisis levels and the long-term average.

Below is a chart looking at housing starts going back to 1959, courtesy of Scott Barber at Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Photo: Thomson Reuters

SEE ALSO: An Awesome Presentation On The State Of Global Housing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.