This chart shows the history of sovereign debt defaults

Some countries have a bit of a history of defaulting on their debts.

And you can see this clearly via the Bank of America Merrill Lynch chart below, courtesy of Yahoo Finance’s managing editor Sam Ro.

It shows the share of years in default or rescheduling since independence or 1800, as well as the total number of external defaults and reschedulings for a bunch of countries.

The history of sovereign debt defaults – BAML pic.twitter.com/D5ILb8JsUo

— Sam Ro (@bySamRo) June 13, 2016

As a postscript, we’d like to point out that this chart doesn’t tell the whole story.

Greece, for example, first defaulted back in the 4th century BC.

But, still, it’s a great chart.

