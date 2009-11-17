CHART OF THE DAY: The Hires-And-Fires Gap Brings Good News For Job Seekers

The unemployment rate is still miserable, but it’s not entirely bad news — at least if you find clever ways of slicing and dicing the data.



Today’s chart measures the percentage difference between new hires and separations (people leaving a job). As you can see, the gap yawned late last year, as way more people left the workforce than were hired. But it’s coming back, getting closer to the 0% mark (even). And then of course, we just need to create a lot of jobs.

Below, our chart using official data from the Bureau of labour Statistics:

